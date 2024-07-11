Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$26.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Aya Gold & Silver stock traded up C$0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$15.90. 434,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,430. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,590.00 and a beta of 1.34. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$6.85 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.0954451 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Ball purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.29 per share, with a total value of C$398,700.00. In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Alex Ball acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.29 per share, with a total value of C$398,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$277,701.50. Insiders have sold 28,113 shares of company stock worth $399,686 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

