Balancer (BAL) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.71 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00004361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $144.96 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 64,042,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,786,224 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

