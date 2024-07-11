Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Banco de Chile Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BCH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $824.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 569.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

