Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 390,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 62,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 33,806,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,299,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

