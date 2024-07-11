Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Tempus AI stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

