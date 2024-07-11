Barclays Boosts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $102.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.42.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.64. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

