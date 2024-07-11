Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stock Holdings Boosted by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,064 shares during the quarter. Barclays accounts for 0.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 18.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:BCS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.59. 9,903,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,499,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

