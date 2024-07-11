Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Up 3,466.7% in June

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 3,466.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BVNRY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.04. 7,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.67. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.