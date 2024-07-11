Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $559.46. 2,862,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $537.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $565.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

