Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) PT Lowered to GBX 158

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 175 ($2.24) to GBX 158 ($2.02) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.60% from the stock’s current price.

Begbies Traynor Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.56. The firm has a market cap of £156.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.28 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136.50 ($1.75).

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

