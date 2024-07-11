Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) PT Lowered to GBX 158

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 175 ($2.24) to GBX 158 ($2.02) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.60% from the stock’s current price.
Begbies Traynor Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.56. The firm has a market cap of £156.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.28 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136.50 ($1.75).
About Begbies Traynor Group
Featured Stories
