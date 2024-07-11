Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 on November 6th

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

Shares of BEG opened at GBX 99.58 ($1.28) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £157.33 million, a PE ratio of 5,675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. Begbies Traynor Group has a one year low of GBX 95.28 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 136.50 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 175 ($2.24) to GBX 158 ($2.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

