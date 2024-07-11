Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities lowered Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BELFB

Bel Fuse Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,041,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1,036.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.