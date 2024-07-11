Biechele Royce Advisors Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 4.2% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,796,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,804. The firm has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

