Biechele Royce Advisors Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Biechele Royce Advisors decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 2.4% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,676. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $144.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.59.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

