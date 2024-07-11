Biechele Royce Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Kellanova comprises approximately 0.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 35.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,080,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $4,306,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,080,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,838,732. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of K traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $68.23.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.90%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

