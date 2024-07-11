Biechele Royce Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 651,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,503,000 after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 67,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 71,158 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,236,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,562,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523,799. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

