BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.24.

Get BILL alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 147,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,433. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. BILL has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,573,000 after acquiring an additional 94,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BILL by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,632,000 after acquiring an additional 243,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth $95,702,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in BILL by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 974,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,472,000 after buying an additional 467,111 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.