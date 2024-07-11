Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Price Performance

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by ($0.34). Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

