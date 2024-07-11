Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Cap of $10.54 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0565 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and approximately $23,106.47 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00081775 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010456 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

