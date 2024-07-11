Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00040823 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00042171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018649 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

