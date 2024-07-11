BitShares (BTS) Trading 5.1% Lower This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $104,017.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000661 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,316,668 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

