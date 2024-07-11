BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the June 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,032,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 814,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 271,029 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 294,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 34,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 97,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 41,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

MYN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 51,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,948. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

