Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Receives “Hold” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.50.

OWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Shares of OWL opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 143.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,199,000 after purchasing an additional 250,977 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,754,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,064 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,529,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

