Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,720% from the average daily volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club.

