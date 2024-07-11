Blue Square Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,505,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.95. 10,258,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $225.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

