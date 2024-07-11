Blue Square Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $3,708,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ryanair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,121,000 after purchasing an additional 246,850 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Ryanair by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Barclays cut shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

RYAAY stock traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $121.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.97. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $87.18 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

