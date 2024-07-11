Blue Square Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises approximately 1.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Novartis by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Novartis by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.51. 1,997,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.73.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

