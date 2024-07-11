Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,946 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 340,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $39.62. 3,504,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,840. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

