Blue Square Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IBB stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,885. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $144.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.19.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

