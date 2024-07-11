Blue Square Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.6% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.35 on Thursday, reaching $504.28. 3,535,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,919. The firm has a market cap of $464.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $498.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

