BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$23.21 and last traded at C$23.24. 377,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,030% from the average session volume of 17,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.29.
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.83.
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.