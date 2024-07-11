BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$23.21 and last traded at C$23.24. 377,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,030% from the average session volume of 17,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.29.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.83.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

