BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 144,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKMC traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46. The company has a market capitalization of $470.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.05. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

