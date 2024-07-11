Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the June 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BNRG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 48,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,302. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brenmiller Energy has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

