Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the June 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BNRG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 48,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,302. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brenmiller Energy has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $13.75.
Brenmiller Energy Company Profile
