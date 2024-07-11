Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after buying an additional 119,345 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,061,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,938 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

