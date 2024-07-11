British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get British Land alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTLCY

British Land Trading Up 1.6 %

British Land Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.