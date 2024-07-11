Broadcom Stock Set to Split on Monday, July 15th (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,744.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,502.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,336.89. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $795.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,851.62. The firm has a market cap of $812.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Melius Research began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,620.00 to $2,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,673.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 254 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.26, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.