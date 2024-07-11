Broderick Brian C Acquires 7,221 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 3.3% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $84,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FI stock traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $151.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.99. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

