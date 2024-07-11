Broderick Brian C Has $345,000 Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,377,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $333.56. 1,142,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,497. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.82.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

