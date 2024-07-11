Broderick Brian C Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 125.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $347,565,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Moderna by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,908,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,792,000 after buying an additional 413,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,111,000 after buying an additional 70,368 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,239 shares of company stock valued at $52,996,537 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $5.38 on Thursday, hitting $122.82. 4,162,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,406. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.02.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

