Broderick Brian C Raises Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $489.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of -184.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $590.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $28,092,844. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

