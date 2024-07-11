Brokerages Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Target Price at $14.20

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACET. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $1.27 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $104.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 85.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,503 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 833,333 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $2,906,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

