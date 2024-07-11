Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price at $104.64

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.64.

A number of research firms have commented on ITRI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

ITRI stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. Itron has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average is $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Itron by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

