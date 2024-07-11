Brokerages Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

RENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rent the Runway

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $56,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $74,749 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth about $1,568,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 411,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Stock Up 0.5 %

RENT stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.10. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $41.81.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -22.21 EPS for the current year.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.