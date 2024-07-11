Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Up 220.0% in June

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Up 1.0 %

BVVBY stock traded up C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.15. 6,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,413. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of C$44.55 and a 52-week high of C$61.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.91.

Bureau Veritas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $1.7799 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bureau Veritas’s previous dividend of $1.68.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

