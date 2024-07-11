BWS Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $151.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average is $127.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.18. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $189.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.51 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 829.74% and a net margin of 18.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

