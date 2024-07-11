C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 10,302 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,302 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. 34,433,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,575,098. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

