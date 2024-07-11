C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $273,000 Stock Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIQ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 147,709 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIQ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 273,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,785. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -35.29%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.