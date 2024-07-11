C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $287,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 195,519 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,757 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.3% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,304,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.83. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.