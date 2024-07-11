C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $225,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Snap by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 80,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 100,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 909,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 104,458 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snap Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE SNAP traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,735,180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.03.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,372,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,275 over the last ninety days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
