C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $201,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,818,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $359.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,083. The company has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.93 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $379.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.